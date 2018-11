Parma moved into sixth place in Serie A with their Sunday afternoon defeat of Sassuolo in the season’s latest Emilia-Romagna derby.

Gervinho and Bruno Alves got the goals for the Crociati as they continued their strong start to the season and condemned the Neroverdi to yet another defeat, extending their poor recent run.

Our man Conor Clancy was there to take in the action, and he gave us his thoughts after the final whistle.