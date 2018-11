Roma moved into the top six in Serie A as Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel scored against their former clubs in a 4-1 win over Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico.

Both teams went into the game without a win in their last three league games, but goals from Juan Jesus, Schick and a Stephan El Shaarawy double ended the Giallorossi’s rotten run, with Defrel grabbing a late consolation.