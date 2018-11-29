VIDEO: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter – What Just Happened?

A late Christian Eriksen goal in a 1-0 win kept Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League dreams alive and put Inter’s hopes of punching their knockout phase ticket on hold at Wembley Stadium.

In the first meeting between the teams at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the Dane had netted for his side before Inter produced their customary late heroics in the competition this season, although they were given a taste of their own medicine on a cold November’s night in London due to Eriksen’s 80th minute winner.