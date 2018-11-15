AC Milan legend’s son lined up for Serie A switch

Timothy Weah, the son of former AC Milan hero George Weah, could be set for a January move to Serie A as he seeks regular playing time, with Sassuolo among the most interested sides.

Given that he is behind the likes of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the Paris Saint-Germain attacking pecking order, the teenager has admitted that he is hopeful of securing a temporary move.

“I hope to leave PSG on loan soon,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “I think it will be just a matter of time [before I move].”

According to Calciomercato, there is plenty of Italian interest in bringing the son of the former Ballon d’Or winner to Serie A and the Neroverdi are keen to add him to an already reasonably youthful environment.

However, they are not the only Italian top flight side monitoring the situation carefully as Genoa could also be tempted into a move if Krzysztof Piatek were to be lured away from the Marassi during the winter transfer window.

Fiorentina are another side who may make enquiries about a six-month loan, given their concern over the poor form and lack of goals from another former Serie A stalwart’s son, Giovanni Simeone.