AC Milan held on to complete a 2-1 victory over Parma at the San Siro during their early Sunday kick off in Serie A.

The hosts went behind when Roberto Inglese gave the visitors the lead in the second half, but Patrick Cutrone responded immediately to level the score.

A controversial penalty decision awarded with the help of VAR saw Franck Kessie net the winner from the spot, taking the Rossoneri up to fourth in the league standings.