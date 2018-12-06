AC Milan return to Brazil for Gremio star

Having agreed a deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo in January, AC Milan are ready to conduct further business in Brazil with an approach for Gremio forward Everton.

Rossoneri sporting director Leonardo has scoured his homeland for potential signings, with Everton high on the list of targets after a superb season in which he fired the Porto Alegre club to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

Globo Esporte report that Milan are ready to battle interest from Manchester United and the Bundesliga for the 22-year-old, having also weighed up a deal to sign Internacional midfielder Rodrigo Dourado.

Everton has enjoyed a wonderful personal campaign despite Gremio failing to defend their Libertadores crown and struggling to maintain a title challenge in the Brasileirao.

The Brazil international, called up for his first caps after the World Cup this summer, led Gremio’s scoring chart with 19 goals and flourished as the centre-piece of the Tricolor’s attacking three.