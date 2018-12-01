AC Milan, Roma and Inter contemplate Quagliarella swoop

Fabio Quagliarella has not yet agreed a contract to stay at Sampdoria beyond the current Serie A season and AC Milan, Roma and Inter are currently considering making a move for the veteran.

The Napoli native has found something of a second home in Liguria but has surprisingly seen his deal at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris run into its final year.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Milan are the most serious suitors of the Samp striker and are keen to add depth up front, while Roma are also desperate to add a reinforcement as an alternative to Edin Dzeko.

Patrik Schick will be granted the opportunity to feature for the Giallorossi in the next four outings but, should he fail to impress, the publication is speculating that he could be sold and even let out on loan as early as January, freeing up a slot in the squad for further attacking options.