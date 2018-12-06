AC Milan tracking Internacional midfielder

Rodrigo Dourado is the latest name to be linked with a move to AC Milan, as the Rossoneri look to fill their ranks in midfield.

Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura are both on the sidelines with serious injuries – the Italian already ruled out for the season – and as a result coach Gennaro Gattuso has limited options in the middle of the park.

Reports have linked Milan with Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas, but Sport Mediaset reports sporting director Leonardo is looking at other targets as well.

Having already wrapped up a deal for Flamengo’s Lucas Paqueta, it appears he may not be the only Brazilian to join the Rossoneri, as Dourado could make the move as well.

Valued at €15 million, the 24-year-old is represented by Gilmar Veloz – a friend of Leonardo – and it’s believed a deal could be easily reached, but not until Milan see their pursuit of Fabregas through to the end.

Dourado has netted eight times in 188 appearances for Internacional since making his debut back in 2012.