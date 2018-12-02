AC Milan v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Parma visit the Stadio San Siro in the hope of reversing their recent form against AC Milan which has seen them lost 13 of their last 16 games.

Adding to their task, Milan are unbeaten in their last 13 Serie A games against sides from Emilia Romagna.

Milan will once again be looking to Suso to provide that creative spark given he has been involved in 10 goals in his last seven Serie A appearances at the San Siro, scoring two and providing eight assists.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Abate, Zapata, Rodriguez; Mauri, Kessié, Bakayoko; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Bastoni, Gagliolo; Barillà, Grassi, Scozzarella; Inglese, Gervinho, Biabiany