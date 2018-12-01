Allegri: Dybala has to be a ‘spell-caster’ for Juventus

Juventus will travel to Florence on Saturday to take on Fiorentina in one of Serie A’s most heated encounters and Massimiliano Allegri has called on Paulo Dybala to play a wizard’s role for the Old Lady.

Dybala has impressed this season under Allegri and the Juve boss has never been shy of showing support for his No.10.

“I’ve always supported him [Dybala],” Allegri said in his press conference on Friday.

“For me, Paulo has to be a spell-caster.

“He’s essential for us as he sews the game together. He starts the action and then has the ability to finish it.

“It’s true that he only has two goals in Serie A but he’s had many chances. We also sometimes play with two players in that position but it’s not true that his role has changed.”

Allegri also stressed the importance of these coming games in December and up to Christmas, including Saturday’s game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

“For Fiorentina, it’s the game of the year,” he said, “and they’ll have a whole city trying to push them to victory.

“We hope that it will be a beautiful day of sport in the context of a healthy rivalry.

“This is a fundamental turn in the season; we face Fiorentina, Napoli are going to Bergamo and Inter meet Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I want to arrive at December 29 with as big an advantage as possible.”