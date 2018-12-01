Allegri: Juventus deserved their win over Fiorentina

Juventus leave the Stadio Artemio Franchi three goals and three points better off after an easy 3-0 win over Stefano Pioli’s side on Saturday evening and Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri says his side deserved their win.

Fiorentina passed up a number of chances in both the first and second half but, in the end, it was a straightforward day’s work for the Old Lady.

“I would say that we deserved the victory,” Allegri said in his post-match press conference, “especially for how we played.

“We showed respect to Fiorentina and showed great character.

“Apart from a few moments of the match, which can happen, we deserved the win.”

It is rather ominous that Juventus strolled to easily to victory in Florence even without Miralem Pjanic and Allegri says that he didn’t feel the need to risk the Bosnian.

“I left him out and thought I would need him at some point,” he explained.

“But then it was 2-0 and the team were playing well, so there was no point in risking him.”