Allegri: Juventus-Inter is as tough as it gets

Juventus’ clash with Inter on Friday night has been labelled as five out of five on the difficult scale by Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Over the course of the past decade, it is certainly a fixture that the Italian champions have had the upper hand in and have been beaten on just seven of their 26 meetings during that time frame.

However, Inter have won two of the past five games, drawing another 0-0 and letting a late lead slip in dramatic fashion towards the end of last season to lose 3-2, meaning the man in charge in Turin knows the task ahead of his side in the Derby d’Italia.

“It will surely be a good game, we are playing against a team with great technical quality, who are coming off the back of a great performance in Rome so we know we must be ready,” Allegri told reporters at the Gazzetta Media Awards on Tuesday night.

“Whether or not is the ‘game of the year’ [as Giorgio Chiellini labelled it], well, we will see in May, when we hope to win something important. How difficult will it be on a scale of one to five?

“Five. This game it is a five and has the maximum difficulty for us. The Derby d’Italia is always as tough as it gets.”

Allegri also briefly touched on the Ballon d’Or win on Monday night for Luka Modric and believes it should have been one of his Juventus stars who collected the honour instead.

“I’m sorry about what happened with the Ballon d’Or,” he added. “I think that Cristiano Ronaldo deserved it for what he did with Real Madrid. He also did well with Portugal at the World Cup.”