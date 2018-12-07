Allegri: Juventus were bad in the first half, but played well in the second

After a tight 1-0 win over Inter, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was critical of his side’s performance in the first half, but was happy they made amends after the break.

Mario Mandzukic bagged his first Serie A goal against Inter, and put them 11 points clear at the top of Serie A, increasing the gap to their rivals, who sit in third place, to 14 points. Juventus also made it two consecutive wins over Inter for the first time since 2012.

“Politano’s substitution changed the game,” Allegri told the press. “In the second half we found ourselves and played in a more organised way, having an extra player in midfield and also Mandzukic.

“In the second half we were much better when we had that extra player in midfield. Mandzukic and also Dybala were able to exploit the change.

“In the first half we had a few problems, and risked some things. I moved Cancelo from the right side to the left in order to give us more attacking impetus.

“In the second half I asked the team to be more clinical and they were.

“It wasn’t an easy evening, especially as Napoli are playing Frosinone [later in the weekend]. We haven’t killed the all the competition as Napoli can still go eight behind us.

“We played well especially in the second half, but not the first.”