Ancelotti: Frosinone win sets tone for Liverpool clash

Following Napoli’s 4-0 win over Frosinone on Saturday afternoon, coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his side for avoiding the potential banana skin and believes it sets them up perfectly to face in Liverpool in the Champions League.

Piotr Zielinski, Adam Ounas and Arkadiusz Milik’s brace wrapped up one of the most comfortable wins that he has enjoyed in his short time in charge at the club so far, getting back to winning ways at home after slipping up against Chievo last time out.

The man in charge believes a positive message has been sent out ahead of his side’s trip to Anfield, although he is aware that the Reds also enjoyed an equally impressive 4-0 win in their own warm-up for the crunch midweek clash.

“This could have been a trap game for us and we already slipped up against Chievo so we wanted this to be different. There were so many positives, such as the guys who played for the first time,” the former Chelsea coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“It makes us calm, motivated and focused going into the Liverpool game. We will now arrive with the right mentality and the players are fine and they all feel good so we go into that one in an optimal mood.

“The game with Liverpool will be different but this was about showing a proactive attitude before that one. We will have to go there to try to control the game, as we did against Liverpool at home and in Paris.

“It isn’t the right game for us to park the bus that is for sure. I did notice that [Mohamed] Salah got three goals today so let’s hope he has used them all up!”

Ancelotti is also looking forward to being reunited with Liverpool and returning to Anfield once more, a club that holds some special memories for him.

“I still have good memories of 2007 and winning the Champions League. I also remember playing at Anfield with Chelsea,” he added. “It is beautiful – the best atmosphere of them all, after the San Paolo of course!”