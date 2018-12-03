Atalanta v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli look to close the gap on Juventus with a trip to Atalanta, and turn to Dries Mertens up front.

The Belgian is flanked by Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon, whilst Marek Hamsik, Allan and Fabian Ruiz make up the midfield.

Looking to bounce back from a goalless draw against Chievo last time out, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have fallen to third in the table and are level on points with Inter.

Atalanta also suffered disappointment last weekend with a 3-2 defeat to Empoli. The Orobici look towards former Napoli striker Duvan Zapata to provide power up front, supported by Emiliano Rigoni.

Marten De Roon, Remo Freuler, Hans Hateboer and Robin Gosens make up the midfield behind Papu Gomez.

Atalanta: Berisha; Mancini, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Zapata, Rigoni

Napoli: Ospina; Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Allan, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne