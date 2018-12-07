Balotelli: AC Milan fans don’t want me

AC Milan are keen to land a new striker in January, but Mario Balotelli won’t be that man after he stated he has no plans to return to the Rossoneri.

The Italian giants have been heavily linked with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the past few weeks, but with the Swede expected to stay with the LA Galaxy, other targets are being looked at.

One name that has been mentioned is Balotelli. However, after Milan fans made it clear they don’t want the Nice striker to return, the 28-year-old himself took to Instagram to pour cold water on a move.

“It’s great to see so many Milan fans show they wouldn’t want my eventual, if highly improbable, return,” he wrote.

“It’s ok anyways. One day you are needed and the next you aren’t, the important thing is to not regret anything.

“At this time there are no plans over a move. I’ve only written this to note the lack of recognition and respect shown by a group that will always be in my heart regardless.”

Balotelli has failed to net in 10 Ligue 1 matches for Nice this season.