Barcelona set to pip Juventus and AC Milan to PSG star

Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan are set to be left disappointed in their pursuit of Adrien Rabiot, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder closing in on a move to Barcelona.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season and all talks over a renewal reaching an impasse, Juventus and Milan had looked to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to secure Rabiot on a free transfer.

However, Mundo Deportivo report that the France international has already decided on his next career step, with Spanish champions Barcelona ready to finalise a €13 million per season deal, as of next summer.

Despite spending his entire senior career with Les Parisiens, Rabiot has made it clear that he has no intention of remaining in Ligue 1, and has all but agreed a move to Barcelona.

Rabiot has scored 24 goals in 224 appearances for PSG and helped the club to 16 major honours, including four French domestic titles.