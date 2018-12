Bologna were no match for a rampant Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, as the home side picked up a 4-1 victory over the Rossoblu, ending a five-match winless streak in Serie A.

Fabio Quagliarella was the star man again with two goals, Dennis Praet and Gaston Ramirez bagged the others to move Sampdoria eighth in the Serie A table. Andrea Poli got Bologna’s strike as the Rossoblu continue their search for an away win this season.