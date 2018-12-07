Bonucci: Chiellini and I did our jobs by stopping Inter

Juventus beat Inter in the season’s first Derby d’Italia and Leonardo Bonucci was understandably satisfied with the result and, in particular, the defensive performance.

Inter couldn’t breach the Juve backline with the exception of a first-half chance that fell to Roberto Gagliardini, but other than that the Bianconceri were solid at the back.

“There were two occasions when Giorgio and I did our jobs,” Bonucci told JTV after the game. “We stopped Inter from scoring.

“The strikers and midfielders deserve credit for when we weren’t in possession and allowed us to see the situations more clearly.”

On the game as a whole, Bonucci acknowledged that it was not an easy night’s work and that the Old Lady are happy with their three points, leaving Inter 14 points off the top.

“It was a hard-fought match,” he said. “We knew that Inter could create chances and we played well without having more possession.

“In the second half we took the upper hand but as soon as we got the advantage we stood firm and defended the lead.”