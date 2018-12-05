Brozovic agent reveals client almost joined Juventus

The agent of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has revealed his client almost joined rivals Juventus in 2016.

Now an important figure in Luciano Spalletti’s plans with the Nerazzurri, the Croatian wasn’t always viewed in that light during his time in Milan.

Inconsistency plagued his early career at Inter, and his agent Miroslav Bicanic revealed it almost resulted in a move to Juve.

“Brozovic should be looked at as a midfielder that can do it all,” he told Juve Live.

“He’s been impressive as a playmaker for quite some time, whether it be for Inter or the national team. He is only 26 and can still improve.

“It’s true that he almost joined Juve in 2016. However, these are normal stories from the life of a footballer and it’s in the past.”

Brozovic added to his reputation after impressing for Croatia during the World Cup this summer, but Bicanic insists his focus remains on Inter.

“After the World Cup there was a lot of talk about his future, but Brozo said he wanted to stay at Inter,” he added.

“Inter is a family to him, and they are in the Champions League.

“He is very happy in Italy.”

Brozovic has netted 19 times in 124 matches for Inter since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015.