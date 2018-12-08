Cagliari v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma look to get their season back on track with a trip to Sardinia against Cagliari on Saturday, and continue with Patrik Schick up front.

The Czech international deputises for the injured Edin Dzeko, and is flanked by wingers Cengiz Under and Justin Kluivert. Meanwhile, fresh from his starring role in the 2-2 draw against Inter last time out, Nicolo Zaniolo completes the attacking quartet.

Kostas Manolas has shrugged off an injury concern to take his place at the heart of defence alongside Federico Fazio.

Cagliari sit in 13th and will hope to spring a shock on the capital club and pull themselves further away from the relegation zone.

Cagliari: Cragno; Srna, Ceppitelli, Klavan, Padoin; Farago, Bradaric, Ionita; Joao Pedro; Farias, Pavoletti.

Roma: Olsen; Florenzi, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Nzonzi, Cristante; Under, Zaniolo, Kluivert; Schick.