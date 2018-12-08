Cancelo: I can only think about Juventus even though Inter remain in my heart

Juventus pulled further clear at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Inter in the season’s first Derby d’Italia on Friday evening.

Joao Cancelo, ex-Inter star, spoke after the game and expressed his happiness at Juve, while also saving some affectionate words for his former club.

“It was an important victory against a direct rival for the Scudetto,” Cancelo said to Rai Sport after the match. “It was an important game for me and it made me grow a lot.

“Now I wear the Juventus shirt and can only think about the Bianconeri, even if the Nerazzurri remain in my heart.”

Juventus have already sealed their place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but the Portuguese insists they will be looking to end the group with a win over Young Boys in midweek.

“We always play to win,” he said, “we have great ambitions. We will go to Switzerland to take three points.”