Chelsea midfielder urged to accept AC Milan offer

AC Milan have gained an ally in their attempts to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, with the player’s wife attempting to convince the Spaniard to make the move to Italy.

The Rossoneri are prepared to offer the former Arsenal and Barcelona man a two-and-a-half-year contract worth €4.5 million a year, with game time proving allusive at Stamford Bridge.

While recent reports suggest Fabregas has already turned down offers from France and Turkey, La Gazzetta dello Sport understands that his wife, Daniella Semaan, is keen on making a move to Milan a reality.

Having previously lived in Barcelona together and more recently London, Semaan is wanting to have a new experience in a new country and the fashion capital could be an ideal destination.

Milan are awaiting the verdict from UEFA regarding their financial sanctions before pressing ahead with negotiations, while Chelsea continue to demand €12m for the player’s signature.

Fabregas has found himself linked strongly with Milan in the past, particularly under the previous ownership of Silvio Berlusconi.