Chiellini: Juventus are proud of last year’s achievements

With the 2018 Gran Gala del Calcio getting underway on Monday evening, Juventus’ Giorgio Chiellini reflected on last year and admitted the team can only be proud of what they did.

Juventus won a seventh straight Scudetto and also the Coppa Italia, as they continued to dominate Italian football.

“We have done well in the last few years,” Chiellini told reporters. “Now we get to celebrate a great season as we have done, even though we are already focussed on the present and the next month. But let’s enjoy what we did last year, tonight.

Looking at the current campaign in which Juventus have broken all points records after 14 matches, and sit a top Serie A, Chellini still feels there is time for the others to catch up.

“So far, we have approached the season well,” Chiellini went on, “but there are lots of matches and I think we will evaluate everything at the end of December, which Ancelotti also said.

Next up for Juve is the Derby d’Italia against Inter on Friday, with Inter currently sitting in third, and a massive 11 points behind the Bianconeri.

“We will prepare for it by not looking at the standings,” Chiellini went on. “But we know it will be a hard match at home.

“It’s almost like the game of the year. We have to be careful because they have great players. We will have to play well.

And finally Chiellini addressed the changes in the Italy camp since Roberto Mancini took over the reigns.

“He [Mancini] has made a great impression,” the Juventus captain continued. “He was good at restoring confidence and calmness to an environment which was destroyed after not qualifying for the World Cup.”