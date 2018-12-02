Chievo hang on to get a point against Lazio

A second half comeback from Lazio earned them a 1-1 draw with Chievo, who got their second point of the season at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Sergio Pellissier had the home side in front, finishing off a blistering Chievo counter attack, but Ciro Immobile bagged his ninth of the campaign to level things up.

The result leaves Chievo still rooted to the bottom, while Lazio drop to fifth in the Serie A table, a point behind AC Milan, given the Rossoneri beat Parma earlier in the day.

There was an early chance for Chievo, as Joel Obi took a long ball down in the box then fired a low cross for Pellissier who could only blast high and wide, while under pressure from Strakosha and Radu.

After a poor start Lazio seemed to wake up a bit, though the best they could muster was a long range effort from Milan Badelj which was easily saved by Stefano Sorrentino.

Chievo took the lead thanks a brilliant counter attack, with Joel Obi sliding the ball across to Valter Birsa, who in turn fed Pellissier and he made no mistake with the finish.

A looping cross from Marco Parolo found the onrushing Joaquin Correa, but he was unable to get his header on target. Moments after that, Parolo blasted an effort from the edge to the penalty area over the crossbar.

Lazio stepped up the pressure in the second half and Sorrentino made a brilliant stop to deny Correa.

Then midway through the half the pressure paid off as Immobile collected the ball, unmarked in the area after a nice give and go with Correa, before firing past Sorrentino.

Immobile struck the far post from a tight angle on the left, then Badelj flashed wide with Sorrentino rooted to the spot.

Chievo could have stolen it at the end when Sofian Kiyine got to the byline and cut back for Pellissier, but with the goal gaping, the bounce on the ball meant the Gialloblu captain was unable to get it under control.