Chievo v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Chievo welcome Lazio to the Stadio Bentegodi in the hope of building on achieving their first official point of the campaign last weekend.

A 0-0 draw away to Napoli gave Domenico Di Carlo a good start to life back on the Chievo bench, and though they have lost nine of their 16 previous meetings against Lazio at the Bentegodi, the Flying Donkeys have never lost three in a row against the Biancocelesti in the top-flight.

Should Chievo fail to win, they would equal their longest run without a home win in Serie A – Eight in 2006/07 and 2008/09.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Depaoli, Bani, Rossettini, Barba; Hetemaj, Radovanovic, Obi; Birsa; Meggiorini, Pellissier

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Badelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Correa; Immobile