Di Maria hits back at Inter captain over Argentina comments

Mauro Icardi has landed himself in hot water with Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria, who has admonished the Inter ace for comments he made on the team’s harmony.

After finally getting the monkey off his back last month by scoring his first goal for his country, Icardi hit out at the unity of the side under former coach Jorge Sampaoli, who led the team to a limp World Cup exit in the last 16 at the hands of eventual winners France.

Those comments have not went down well with Di Maria, who insisted that he hopes for a recall for his country, and he reminded the Nerazzurri captain that it was perhaps his own issue rather than one with the group at large.

“I don’t care about what Icardi said. It is hard to please everyone from the very first moment but anyone can say what they want and think how they want,” Di Maria told FOX Sports.

“All I think about is what matters to me, I was there [at the World Cup] in 2010 with a fantastic group of guys and it was a spectacular experience. In 2014, it was the same thing with both young and old players.

“Mauro has only been in the squad once or twice with Alejandro [Sabella] and once or twice with Sampaoli too. It is difficult to adapt from the first day or to feel loved by everyone. It is tough to feel part of the group.”

Icardi, who was surprisingly left out of Argentina’s World Cup squad despite being Serie A’s top scorer last season, but broke his scoring duck for the country on his eighth cap in a friendly against Mexico.