Fabregas: I haven’t spoken to AC Milan yet

Cesc Fabregas refused to give too much away when asked about the chances of him leaving Chelsea to join AC Milan in either January or next summer on a free contract.

The Chelsea midfielder’s contract will expire next summer and, as a result, will be allowed to discuss terms with European clubs from January in order to reach a pre-contract agreement for a free summer switch.

“I’m fine at Chelsea but it’s obvious that every player wants to play as much as possible,” Cesc said after Chelsea’s Europa League game on Thursday.

“Milan? I haven’t spoken to anyone at the moment but I haven’t agreed on a new contract at Chelsea so from January I can speak to other clubs.

“Will I be here at the end of the season? For now, I say yes.”

Fabregas hasn’t been a regular under Maurizio Sarri or even in Antonio Conte’s second season at Stamford Bridge, but the Spaniard says he is still open to learning new things.

“I spoke with Sarri [about a new role],” he added.

“I’m growing into it but I can still contribute in other positions.”