Fans Worldwide: Inter Club London

Following an entertaining 2-2 draw against Roma last Sunday, Inter will face Juventus in the season’s first Derby d’Italia in Turin on Friday night with the ever-present support of their fans around the world.

Inter Club London is one such supporters’ base; founded in June 2005 when the Nerazzurri announced their first summer tour in England, and currently, they hold the record-number of around 220 official and international members, with the purpose to welcome everybody.

“Our club is both very enjoyable to be part of and especially very welcoming,” said club counsellor and vice-president Manuel Corti. “We thought to create the club with the aim to share our passion for Inter in a space dedicated to the Nerazzurri.

“Casa Italiana restaurant [not far from Farringdon Tube station] has been our home for 13 years. Attendance is only £2 for non-members and we even have our reserved room where this year we added different projectors to provide the best possible quality to all the fans.”

The supporters’ club is associated with Centro Coordinamento Inter Club (CCIC), offering a membership for £30 that even includes a special club kit.

“We are an official club,” Corti continued “and with our membership, every supporter can benefit of a special discount on merchandising and purchasing European away-game or Inter home tickets.

“Around 120 members attended Champions League’s game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium. For the occasion, we had a talk with Inter TV and Nerazzurri legend Nicola Berti, who is Inter club’s testimonial, came to spend some time with us at the club.”

The Derby d’Italia is always one of the most thrilling games of the season and the London-based group remain positive even after the points lost at Stadio Olimpico.

“There was some disappointment as Roma came from behind twice. Fighting more and with more attention, we could win the game.

“However, I like how Inter are playing. The Nerazzurri are receiving some criticisms but I believe we are on the right track.

“I think it would be important to confirm the progress made during these last years. We still have the chance to continue our Champions League path and to confirm another qualification for the next season would be amazing.

“Concerning Friday’s game, Juventus are more talented but we’ll support our team with a positive attitude.”

Inter Club London can be reached via their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages or through email at info@interclublondon.co.uk.