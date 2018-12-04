Gabigol: I want to be happy and play regularly

The Inter career of Gabigol appears to be over after he admitted that come the new year, he wants to be at a club where he is happy and will feature on a regular basis.

Although he has found life and playing opportunities at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza rather difficult, the 22-year-old has enjoyed much more success in Brazil, having spent the 2018 campaign on loan with Santos.

On Monday, he won an award for being one of the best 11 players in the league for the season, in which he was also the division’s top scorer with 22 goals.

“It fills me with pride but in terms of my future, I still don’t know what will happen. In January, I’ll return to Inter and will still have to talk to them and other clubs and then we’ll see,” he told ESPN.

“I’m going to rest a little, my agents will take care of me but I’m calm. I’ve shown what I can do and have great confidence. The chances of staying here [Santos] are very small.

“There are going to be negotiations, of course, but wherever I go, I want to be happy and play regularly.”

To date, Gabigol has made just nine appearances for the Nerazzurri and scored once, the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Bologna.