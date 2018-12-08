Gagliardini: Inter showed they can challenge anyone in Italy and Europe

Inter fell further adrift of Juventus at the top of Serie A as the Old Lady dished out a 1-0 beating in Turin in the season’s first Derby d’Italia on Friday evening.

Roberto Gagliardini started for Luciano Spalletti’s side and passed up their best opportunity in the first half, but seemed somewhat satisfied after the game despite the defeat.

“We are aware of our strengths, as we were before the game,” Gagliardini said in the mixed zone after the game.

“We will go home knowing that we can face anyone in Serie A and in Europe as well.

“Unfortunately, though, we leave with no points and ultimately that’s what counts.”

“I’m sure I can overcome it, because no teams are unbeatable,” he added.

“Today we showed that we could put them into a difficult situation.

“We’ll see if we face them in the cup, or when we play again in Serie A.”