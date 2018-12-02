Gattuso: Watching Bakayoko is like watching Desailly

After managing a 2-1 comeback win over Parma, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has advised his players not to look at the Serie A table, and take each game as it comes.

Roberto Inglese bagged his fourth of the campaign to put the away side ahead early in the second half, but almost immediately Patrick Cutrone had the Rossoneri level with cool finish while under pressure.

Franck Kessie then put Milan ahead from the spot, after VAR ruled a handball offence from Alessandro Bastoni had been committed.

“Let’s enjoy the victory [before talking about Champions League qualification],” Gattuso told the press. “We have to recover our energy.

“We have to play football, we have to take to the field with the best players we have available, then we can see where we will go, taking it game by game and then we’ll see what we can achieve.

“I tell my players not to look at the standings. Now we have two rest days. It was a hard game and I was a little worried. At a defensive level they [Parma] move very well and they are dangerous going forward. We conceded with their only shot on target.

“I was a little worried about setting up a four-man defence, but I also say Torino struggle against Parma with a three man defence.”

Special praise was reserved for Tiemoue Bakayoko who continued his improvement with another strong performance against Parma.

“The biggest surprise is seeing how he has improved in reading situations during the game,” Gattuso went on. “On a tactical level, I’m surprised. He completely bought into the things we showed him on video.

“It was also nice to see the appreciation from the fans as well. With my No.2 Riccio, I said that it seemed like we were watching [Marcel] Desailly, and maybe Bakayoko is a bit more technical.”