Genoa and SPAL stars spark Napoli interest

Napoli are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window and are preparing moves for both Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek and SPAL’s Manuel Lazzari.

The pair of deals, though they are being lined up for the summer, could have their negotiations opened in January as the Partenopei are keen to beat the opposition to secure the set of signatures.

According to Sportitalia, Napoli are ready to move in the winter transfer window in order to ensure the two arrive this summer and enjoy a full pre-season under Carlo Ancelotti.

With ten goals already, Piatek remains Serie A’s top goalscorer this season despite a recent slump and Lazzari has been impressing for some time in Ferrara.

It is not the first time the Partenopei have been linked with the Polish forward, though the Grifone are thought to have a high asking price.