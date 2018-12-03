Gran Gala del Calcio 2018 – All the Winners, Best XI, Best Goal and Best Team

The 2018 Gran Gala del Calcio celebrated the best of Serie A and Italian football during the 2017/18 season, and Forza Italian Football has all the winners which were unveiled at the ceremony in Megawatt Court, Milan.

Best Goal: Mauro Icardi, Inter, for his strike against Sampdoria

Best Goalkeeper: Alisson, Roma

Serie B youngster: Sandro Tonali, Brescia

Best Women’s Player: Alia Guagni, Fiorentina Women

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Coach: Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus

Best Team: Juventus

Player of the Season: Mauro Icardi, Inter

Best XI (4-3-1-2): Alisson; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Milinkovic-Savic, Nainggolan; Dybala; Icardi, Immobile.