Gran Gala del Calcio 2018 – All the Winners, Best XI, Best Goal and Best Team

The 2018 Gran Gala del Calcio celebrated the best of Serie A and Italian football during the 2017/18 season, and Forza Italian Football has all the winners which were unveiled at the ceremony in Megawatt Court, Milan.
Best Goal: Mauro Icardi, Inter, for his strike against Sampdoria
Best Goalkeeper: Alisson, Roma
Serie B youngster: Sandro Tonali, Brescia
Best Women’s Player: Alia Guagni, Fiorentina Women
Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi
Best Coach: Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus
Best Team: Juventus
Player of the Season: Mauro Icardi, Inter
Best XI (4-3-1-2): Alisson; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Milinkovic-Savic, Nainggolan; Dybala; Icardi, Immobile.