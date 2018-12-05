Icardi: I won’t settle for a draw against Juventus

Inter captain Mauro Icardi insists the Nerazzurri have their sights set on three points when they take on Juventus on Friday.

The Derby d’Italia clash sees the Bianconeri enter the contest with an 11 point advantage on Inter, but the Argentine insists they will go to Turin with their mind set on victory.

“I won’t settle for a draw against Juventus,” he told reporters at the Gazzetta Awards 2018.

“We will try to give our all in order to win.”

Icardi took home the award for Best Performance in 2018, and he stated just how important the year was to him.

“I closed out 2018 in the best way possible,” he added. “Scoring with the national team was perfect as it ended the cycle of people saying I never scored in international games.

“It was an unforgettable 2018. We [Inter] were all waiting to return to the Champions League, and we did it.

“I won the scoring title, then scoring my first goal in the Champions League was unforgettable.”