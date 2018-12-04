Inter midfielder pushing to return against Juventus

Although it appeared that he was unlikely to feature against Juventus through injury, Inter’s Radja Nainggolan is making a late push for fitness which could see him play a part.

Nainggolan spent much of November sidelined with an ankle injury and although he returned 10 days ago against Frosinone, he aggravated the injury and picked up a calf muscle strain during the Nerazzurri’s Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

However, in recent days, his recovery has progressed well and he now appears to be in a race against time to make it for that game, although it hasn’t been ruled out that he makes the matchday squad, according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Although Tuesday was a rest day for much of Inter’s squad, Nainggolan, who has long had a frosty relationship with Friday’s opponents dating back to his time with Roma, was at Appiano Gentile to undergo his specific training regime which is aimed at getting him back to full fitness for the Beneamata’s crunch European fixture against PSV.

The pain that the player felt in both his ankle and calf has considerably subsided in recent days and there is now cautious optimism that he could indeed play a part in Turin.

A place on the bench appears a possibility for the Belgian, who could be introduced to the contest by Luciano Spalletti should he be required.