Inter star uninterested in Barcelona speculation

Inter fans can rest easy and not worry about a potential Inter exit for key defender Milan Skriniar, who has insisted that he is already playing for a major club and has no plans to move on.

Since arriving at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Sampdoria, the Slovakian has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A, understandably leading to transfer rumours around his future.

Last summer, he had been linked with Manchester City, while Barcelona have been linked with another January move for Skriniar, due to an injury to Samuel Umtiti but he told Sky Sport Italia that he is too happy at Inter to consider leaving.

“The stories [about teams being interested] are always nice to hear of course but I am already at a great club and team at Inter and we can do much more in the years to come,” said Skriniar.

“The fans can be calm about it. We are a team and we are all doing well together. I don’t even want to know anything about Barcelona for now and that’s all. I’m very happy at Inter.”

In addition, the 23-year-old also revealed who he believes the best defenders in the division are as a man well placed to comment on such matters, while also laughingly recalling his early days at Inter in endearing himself to fans in spite of a ‘problematic’ first name.

“Who are the best defenders? If I can’t say my own teammates, then I’d have to say Kalidou Koulibaly, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Kostas Manolas who are all impressive,” he added.

“In terms of my name, well that isn’t my fault! At the beginning of my time here the fans had some problems… but now it is taken more like a joke and we laugh about it.”