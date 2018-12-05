Inter weigh up Manchester United outcast as Vrsaljko alternative

With Sime Vrsaljko struggling for fitness, Inter are considering an alternative right-back in the shape of Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian and could swoop in the summer.

Croatian World Cup runner-up Vrsaljko arrived at the Nerazzurri on loan from Atletico Madrid in July, but has failed to find consistency after a series of injuries and fitness concerns, limiting him to just seven outings in all competitions so far.

Despite having an option in place to snap up the former Sassuolo full-back for €17.5 million, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio will forego this and focus on Darmian instead.

The Nerazzurri have already committed €6.5m into bringing Vrsaljko to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as part of the loan deal, and remain unconvinced that they will get the best out of him on a consistent basis.

With a better fitness record and a desire to leave Manchester United after failing to establish himself, the Italian international would be available for a cut-price fee.

Since joining from Torino in 2015, 29-year-old Darmian has scored once in 89 appearances for the Premier League club.