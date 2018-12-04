Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifying fixture list revealed

Roberto Mancini and his Italy side will begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a home match against Finland, before closing out against Armenia in November 2019.
The Azzurri were given a rather straightforward path to the tournament, as they were placed in Group J with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia and Liechtenstein.
It means Mancini’s side have avoided the likes of Germany, Denmark and Sweden as they look to put the disappointment of not reaching last summer’s World Cup in Russia behind them.
Italy begin their journey next March at home to Finland, while they will likely face their stiffest challenge from Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by Edin Dzeko, when they meet in June and November.
March 23, 2019
Italy v Finland
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Armenia
Liechtenstein v Greece
March 26, 2019
Armenia v Finland
Italy v Liechtenstein
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Greece
June 8, 2019
Finland v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Armenia v Liechtenstein
Greece v Italy
June 11, 2019
Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Greece v Armenia
Liechtenstein v Finland
September 5, 2019
Armenia v Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Liechtenstein
Finland v Greece
September 8, 2019
Armenia v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Finland v Italy
Greece v Liechtenstein
October 12, 2019
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland
Italy v Greece
Liechtenstein v Armenia
October 15, 2019
Liechtenstein v Italy
Greece v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Finland v Armenia
November 15, 2019
Armenia v Greece
Finland v Liechtenstein
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy
November 18, 2019
Italy v Armenia
Liechtenstein v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Greece v Finland