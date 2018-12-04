Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifying fixture list revealed

Roberto Mancini and his Italy side will begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a home match against Finland, before closing out against Armenia in November 2019.

The Azzurri were given a rather straightforward path to the tournament, as they were placed in Group J with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia and Liechtenstein.

It means Mancini’s side have avoided the likes of Germany, Denmark and Sweden as they look to put the disappointment of not reaching last summer’s World Cup in Russia behind them.

Italy begin their journey next March at home to Finland, while they will likely face their stiffest challenge from Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by Edin Dzeko, when they meet in June and November.

March 23, 2019

Italy v Finland

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Armenia

Liechtenstein v Greece

March 26, 2019

Armenia v Finland

Italy v Liechtenstein

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Greece

June 8, 2019

Finland v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Armenia v Liechtenstein

Greece v Italy

June 11, 2019

Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Greece v Armenia

Liechtenstein v Finland

September 5, 2019

Armenia v Italy

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Liechtenstein

Finland v Greece

September 8, 2019

Armenia v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Finland v Italy

Greece v Liechtenstein

October 12, 2019

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland

Italy v Greece

Liechtenstein v Armenia

October 15, 2019

Liechtenstein v Italy

Greece v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Finland v Armenia

November 15, 2019

Armenia v Greece

Finland v Liechtenstein

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy

November 18, 2019

Italy v Armenia

Liechtenstein v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Greece v Finland