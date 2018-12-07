Juventus and Alex Sandro closing in on new contract

Alex Sandro looks set to extend his stay at Juventus, with reports indicating he has agreed on a new contract that runs until 2023.

The Brazilian has been linked with moves away to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the past, but the Bianconeri have made it clear they have no intention of letting the 27-year-old go.

That sentiment continues to be held, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Alex Sandro has all but agreed on a new contract.

Juve director Fabio Paratici met with the player’s agents in recent days, and a new deal that runs until 2023 has been agreed upon.

While an official announcement hasn’t been made yet, it’s believed Juve will make the deal a reality in the coming days.

Sandro joined Juventus from Porto in the summer of 2015 for €26 million. Since then, he has netted nine times in 132 matches for the Bianconeri.