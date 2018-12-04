Juventus defender set for spell on sidelines

A thigh injury is set to keep Juventus centre-back Andrea Barzagli out of action for several weeks at least.

The injury bug has hit the Italian champions quite badly of late as Alex Sandro, Emre Can and Sami Khedira are already out with various fitness problems.

Barzagli has joined them on the treatment table with an injury to the quadriceps femoris of his right thigh, something that he picked up during training on Monday.

In a club statement, the Bianconeri announced that his time out would ‘not be short’ and that he would be subject to further investigations to determine his recovery plan and the length of time Massimiliano Allegri could be without the veteran.

The 37-year-old has started just two games in all competitions this season for Juventus, although he has appeared off the bench in a further five games.

Meanwhile, his teammates continued to train without him in two groups on Tuesday as they prepare for Friday’s meeting with Inter as one group underwent athletic and technical drills, while the other took on Chisola in a training ground friendly and won 3-0, with Can bagging a brace.