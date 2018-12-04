Juventus’ Serie A dominance continues to topple records

After cruising to victory over Fiorentina over the weekend, Juventus’ incredible run in Serie A continues to topple records.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men currently sit atop the standings after 14 matches with 13 victories and a draw. That record is good enough to put the Bianconeri eight points up on rivals Napoli, and a further 11 up on Inter.

It’s no surprise then that Juve’s start to the season has seen them break the record for most points after 14 matches, beating their own mark from the 2005/06 season.

While that team would go on to have their Scudetto victory revoked due to the Calciopoli scandal, Fabio Capello’s men did manage to accumulate 39 points after 14 matches.

The run Allegri and his current Juventus side are on is all the more impressive when you consider only one other team in Europe’s top five leagues has put together a better start.

That record goes to PSG, where Thomas Tuchel’s side secured 42 points from 14 matches in the decidedly less competitive Ligue 1.