Milik strikes late as Napoli down resolute Atalanta

Arkadiusz Milik stepped off the bench to snatch a late goal, as Napoli sealed a 2-1 win over Atalanta at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Serie A on Monday.

The Poland international struck with less than five minutes remaining to pinch the points, after Atalanta had dominated the second half and cancelled out an early goal through former Napoli striker Duvan Zapata.

Fabian Ruiz had given the visitors the perfect start with a fine goal in the opening minutes, before Zapata turned home from close range to seemingly set La Dea on course for a point against the Scudetto hopefuls. However, Milik rounded off a quick Napoli move to fire the Partenopei into second place late on.

Napoli got off to a flyer and were ahead within two minutes. Driving forward, Lorenzo Insigne burst beyond the defence and threaded through the box for Ruiz to tap in from close range.

Despite the early setback, Atalanta soon settled down and enjoyed large swathes of possession, without ever being able to force visiting goalkeeper David Ospina into action.

However, the Colombian custodian almost put himself into danger with a sliced clearance to Papu Gomez, and the Argentine’s low show was deflected over by Nikola Maksimovic.

Napoli were offering a threat on the break and Ruiz ought to have secured his second midway through the half. Zapata displayed great strength to hold off Raul Albiol and release Robin Gosens to cross to the back post. With the resulting corner cleared upfield, Insigne released Ruiz with a stunning crossfield pass, only for the Spaniard to tamely shoot at the goalkeeper.

Indeed, the Partenopei were reduced to efforts from range as the half drew to a close, as the hosts’ defence stood firm.

Atalanta came flying out of the blocks after the break though, and came close to pulling level immediately. The powerful Zapata forced his way to the corner before cutting back for Emiliano Rigoni to strike from inside the box.

Only an Albiol block prevented an almost certain goal. Minutes later it was Gomez’s turn to go close, as he met Zapata’s flick to volley just over the crossbar.

The pressure finally told 10 minutes into the second half, as Zapata reaped the rewards for his hard work. Gosens left Callejon for dead down the left before whipping a low cross into a crowded box for Rigoni to flick on. The ball was nodded on by Andrea Masiello for Zapata to rifle home on the turn from close range.

Napoli were struggling to assert themselves, but Atalanta had goalkeeper Etrit Berisha to thank for preserving the score, as he raced out to sweep up a smart Mario Rui throughball before Insigne could finish.

Yet, against the run of play substitute Milik snatched victory with almost his first touch after replacing Dries Mertens. A silky move, that started in Napoli’s own penalty area and was worked up the length of the pitch, saw Mario Rui’s threaded pass flicked into the air and volleyed home by the Polish striker to earn all three points.