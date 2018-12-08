Miranda: Juventus are a great team and took their chances

Juventus pulled further clear of Inter at the top of the Serie A table with a 1-0 Derby d’Italia win on Friday evening and Joao Miranda has taken the positives from the game.

Inter played well throughout and could have been ahead by half time, but Roberto Gagliardini missed the game’s best chance.

“It’s a tough defeat,” Miranda said to Inter TV afterwards.

“We had a great first half and missed a few chances.

“Juventus are a great team and took advantage of their opportunity to score.”

Gagliardini passed up a golden opportunity for the away side with the scores still locked at 0-0, before Mario Mandzukic went on to score the game’s only goal.

“The difference was that Juventus had one chance and scored,” he added, “while we missed despite having more.

“We have shown that we are as strong as they are.

“We just have to take our opportunities.”