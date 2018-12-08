Napoli v Frosinone: Official Line-Ups

Napoli welcome Frosinone to the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday afternoon for Serie A action as they look to cut the gap at the top following Juventus’ win on Friday night.

In both their previous Serie A meetings with the Lazio-based side, the Partenopei have ran out comfortable winners, scoring nine times and conceding just once.

They are also unbeaten in their last 12 home fixtures in the top flight, while the visitors have failed to find the net in five of their seven away games this year.

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Luperto, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Ounas, Allan, Hamsik; Zielinski, Milik, Insigne.

Frosinone: Sportiello; Goldaniga, Ariaudo, Capuano; Zampano, Chibsah, Maiello, Beghetto; Campbell, Cassatta; Pinamonti.