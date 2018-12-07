New AC Milan signing set to land over the weekend

Lucas Paqueta will get his first taste of life with AC Milan over the weekend, as he is set to land in Italy for medicals.

Fresh off being named in the Brasileiro Team of the Year, expectations are high for the 21-year-old, who will cost the Rossoneri €35 million.

It’s expected Paqueta will land in Milan on either Saturday or Sunday before undergoing his first medicals with the club according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

While it isn’t a certainty, there are reports he could even meet with coach Gennaro Gattuso and his teammates.

Paqueta’s stay in Italy won’t be a long one however, as he will return to his native Brazil for the Christmas holidays before flying back to Milan in January, when he will officially be presented as a new Rossoneri player.

Paqueta ends his time with Flamengo having netted 18 goals in 95 official appearances since making his debut in 2016.