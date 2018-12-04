Paqueta: Leonardo convinced me to join AC Milan

With his move to AC Milan on the horizon, Lucas Paqueta has revealed sporting director Leonardo played a key role in his move.

The Brazilian will land in Milan this week ahead of his move from Flamengo in January, and he has no doubts that he is joining the right club.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

“If I picked the Rossoneri it’s because of him [Leonardo],” Paqueta told Esporte Espectacular.

“He called me and that convinced me right away. I must thank him.

“The most important thing is that Milan has a serious plan for my career. For a young Brazilian like me, that is moving to Europe, the most important thing is that Milan has given me ample assurances regarding my future and my family.

“It’s the best choice I could have made and I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

Paqueta also revealed what number he has asked to wear with Milan.

“I’ve asked to wear the number 39,” he added. “It’s the same one I wore when I debuted with the Flamengo first team and it has brought me a lot of luck.”