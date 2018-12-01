Quagliarella inspires Sampdoria to Bologna win

Bologna were no match for a rampant Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, as the home side picked up a 4-1 victory over the Rossoblu, ending a five-match winless streak in Serie A.

Fabio Quagliarella was the star man again with two goals, Dennis Praet and Gaston Ramirez bagged the others to move Sampdoria eighth in the Serie A table. Andrea Poli got Bologna’s strike as the Rossoblu continue their search for an away win this season.

Things started well for Samp, as some good work on the left from Gianluca Caprari saw him able to get to the goal line, and fizz the ball to the back post for Praet, who recently signed a contract extension, to smash home from close range.

Emil Audero made an excellent reaction save from a Santander turn and shot, but Bologna got their equaliser when a cross from Mattias Svanberg fell to Poli and he bundled the loose ball past the Sampdoria goalkeeper.

The goals were coming thick and fast as Ramirez pounced on an error from Erick Pulgar and then found Quagliarella who curled one past Lukasz Skorupski and restore Samp’s lead.

Just before the break, Sampdoria made it three when Caprari played a delightful through ball for Ramirez to run onto, which he did, before lifting the ball over the Bologna keeper and into the back of the net.

Bologna could, and should have, pulled one back early in the second half when a Federico Mattiello cross was headed into the path of Ladislav Krejci by Federico Santander, but the Czech blasted over the crossbar.

That mistake came back to haunt Filippo Inzaghi’s men as moments later Quagliarella got the fourth for Sampdoria, directing a Karol Linetty drive past Skorupski.

CULTURED CAPRARI

Marco Giampaolo drafted the tricky forward back into the Samp starting line up after missing out against Genoa, and he was almost instantly rewarded as Caprari ran rings round the Bologna defence which led to the opening goal. His pace, and ability to work in tight spaces was a constant threat, and all that was missing was a goal. Likely to be buoyed by the performance, Caprari will likely keep his place in the Samp line-up.