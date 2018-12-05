Real Madrid favourites to land Inter target

River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios remains on Inter’s radar, though his agent has revealed Real Madrid are favourites to land his client.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Los Millionarios this campaign, and a move to Europe looks to be in the cards.

Palacios’ agent Renato Corsi revealed that while he has held talks with Inter over a move, Real Madrid look set to land the starlet.

“Inter called us, along with Roma and Wolfsburg,” he told AS. “There are a lot of clubs that are interested.

“The club that has shown the most interest is Real Madrid. Due to the fact the River-Boca match was suspended, the two presidents haven’t been able to talk.

“They will revisit things in the coming days. We’ve also held talks with Barcelona, but nothing came of it.

“[Javier] Zanetti even called me, but we are in advanced talks with Real and nothing came from that as well.”

Palacios has netted seven gaols in 42 appearances for River Plate since making his debut in 2015.