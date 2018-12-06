Roma midfielder promises Champions League qualification

Bryan Cristante is adamant that he and his Roma teammates will secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season, despite a poor start to the campaign.

Riddled with inconsistency so far this term, the Giallorossi languish in seventh with just 20 points from 14 matches, five points behind AC Milan in the final qualification spot.

However, Cristante insisted that with the right focus the capital club could force their way back into the top four and secure another season of top continental football.

“We will get into the Champions League,” the summer arrival from Atalanta declared to Sky Sport Italia on Thursday. “We have all the ability and credentials to do so, we just need to find the consistency that we are lacking.

“Against Cagliari [in Serie A on Saturday] we must build on some continuity.”

Cristante has scored once in 17 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League for Roma this season, with his sole strike coming against Chievo in September.